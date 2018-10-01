CIS documentary film festival kicks off in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM The third edition of the CIS documentary film festival Eurasia.DOC has kicked off in Minsk, director of the festival Valery Shekhovtsev told the media on 1 October, BelTA has learned.

The mission of the festival is to support the CIS most talented documentary filmmakers, discover new gifted television journalists and authors of journalism movies, BelTA has learned.



The main film selection criterion is coverage and the author's interpretation of events that have a direct or indirect impact on the social and political life in the CIS countries. "The festival has received more than 150 applications from 23 countries.



The program includes 24 documentary films from 12 countries. The forum will feature both big names and fledgling directors from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Estonia.



The international jury will be composed of famous documentary filmmakers, political analysts and journalists. First film screenings kicked off at the Belarusian cinema house on 1 October.



The Belarusian State University is another venue of the festival. The university will host a roundtable meeting on the Eurasian integration on 2 October," Valery Shekhovtsev said.



The festival will also feature meetings with film directors, master classes, roundtable meetings where viewers, participants and guests of the festival will have the opportunity to discuss relevant topics with famous experts from the CIS and non-CIS states. "The program also includes the Eurasia.Doc: 4 Minutes youth competition.



The solemn opening ceremony will be held in the evening on 1 October, which will be followed by a performance of People's Artist of Russia Yuri Stoyanov," the director of the festival noted. The third edition of the CIS Eurasia.DOC documentary film festival will be running from 1 till 4 October. Smolensk will host some of the program events, BelTA reports.