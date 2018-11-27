CIS, EAEU sign memorandum to promote closer cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) signed a memorandum to promote closer ties in Minsk on 27 November, BelTA has learned.

The document was signed by Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan.

The memorandum envisages joint work in areas such as government procurement, competition policy and antimonopoly regulation, digital economy, cooperation in tax policy, product traceability, protection of consumers' rights.

"Today the economic agenda presents new challenges. There emerge new areas where we need to cooperate. We face largely similar tasks and challenges. It is therefore very important to coordinate our action, exchange information and experience. It is imperative that our decisions are complementary," the CIS Executive Committee said.

The document must become the next step in the evolution of cooperation. The CIS and the EAEU signed a memorandum of cooperation in 2012. It provided for cooperation in economy and finance, statistics, trade policy, technical regulation, customs policy and a number of other areas.