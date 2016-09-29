CIS Executive Secretary: It is much easier to resolve problems together

MINSK. KAZINFORM - It is much easier to resolve problems in the Commonwealth of Independent States together. The statement was made by Sergei Lebedev, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary, on 29 September, BelTA has learned. He took part in the international science and practice conference 25 Years of the Commonwealth of Independent States: Results and Prospects.

Sergei Lebedev noted that the first day of the conference in Minsk had been a live discussion about various topics, including at quite a high level. Presidents of Belarus, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan sent their greetings to the forum participants. Apart from that, the prime minister of Belarus, the presidents of the academies of sciences of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Moldova made their speeches as well as the vice president of the Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan and other representatives of the scientific community.

"As you know, there are many problems, including those encountered by scientists and economists. Ways to resolve them together were discussed at the conference. The common theme was that it is necessary to combine efforts in science, economy and culture," said the Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee.



A draft resolution of the forum has been prepared. It stresses the need to preserve the Commonwealth of Independent States, its importance as an international organization for combining efforts. "The document explains what needs to be done later on to preserve our unity, bolster interaction, and expand it for the sake of the countries and nations," noted Sergei Lebedev.



The international science and practice conference 25 Years of the Commonwealth of Independent States: Results and Prospects is scheduled to take place in Minsk on 28-29 September. Over 200 representatives of all the CIS states are taking part in the forum. They represent government agencies, the diplomatic missions, which are accredited in Belarus, ambassadors and plenipotentiaries of the CIS states, representatives of CIS bodies and basic organizations of the CIS states, members of the Commission on Economic Affairs under the CIS Economic Council, heads of major scientific and educational institutions, top scientists and specialists, cultural figures. Participants of the conference are expected to sum up what the Commonwealth of Independent States has achieved in the last 25 years. They will also work out concrete recommendations on ways to step up the CIS' performance in the future, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.