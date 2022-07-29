CIS experts discuss approaches to form public acceptance of nuclear power

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Moscow office of the CIS Executive Committee hosted an online meeting of the expert group of the CIS member states to approve the draft guidelines for CIS cooperation in forming the public acceptance of nuclear power, BelTA learned from the Economic Cooperation Department of the CIS Executive Committee.

The event was attended by representatives of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, the CIS Commission on the Peaceful Uses of Atomic Energy, and the CIS Executive Committee. The participants of the meeting discussed proposals to the draft guidelines for cooperation and worked out an agreed version of the document.

The main objectives of interaction under this document are to expand public awareness about the promotion of nuclear energy for the sustainable development of the economy as a whole and its individual industries, the minimal impact on the environment, as well as to facilitate the exchange of experience, practices and techniques used to ensure the necessary level of information transparency of nuclear energy.

Plans are in place to submit the approved draft of the guidelines to the CIS highest bodies in accordance with the established procedure.













Photo: eng.belta.by