CIS experts to discuss coop in combating corruption

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 6-7, 2018, the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk will host a meeting of the expert group to discuss the draft Agreement on Cooperation in Combating Corruption, Kazinform reports.

It is noted that the document is aimed at increasing the effectiveness of joint efforts of the member states in dealing with corruption and provides for the development and implementation of a coordinated policy, as well as joint programs and activities to counter corruption, improve the legal framework for cooperation and harmonize national legislation, etc.

According to the press release issued by the Executive Committee, CIS members will render each other legal assistance in terms of dealing with corruption offenses, carry out coordinated measures and special operations, cooperate in tracing and detaining those who committed corruption crimes. It is also planned to establish cooperation with regards to tracing and reclaiming the assets used in corruption crime, providing legal protection and support to citizens and organizations involved in combating corruption. The document also provides for operational-information and information-analytical exchange in the field of combating corruption, exchange of experience in legal regulation and anti-corruption monitoring, as well as cooperation in training, etc.

It is planned that after the experts reach a consensus, the draft Agreement will be submitted in due course to the CIS Council of the Heads of State.