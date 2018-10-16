CIS experts to discuss cooperation in healthcare at Minsk session

MINSK. KAZINFORM Minsk will host a session of an expert group on finalizing and harmonizing a draft protocol on introducing amendments and addenda to the agreement on cooperation in healthcare on 18 October, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The cooperation agreement was signed in June 1992 and became a fundamental document regulating interstate relations in the field of public healthcare.



"The decision to introduce amendments aims to update the document taking into consideration new approaches to managing the healthcare system, changes in the legal framework and widespread use of paid and issuance-based healthcare services in the CIS member states. Apart from that, new principles of providing medical assistance to migrant workers and their families were introduced," the press service noted, BelTA reports.