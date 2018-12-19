CIS experts to discuss employment matters in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM A meeting of the working groups of experts on cooperation in employment will take place in the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk on 19-20 December, BelTA reports citing the CIS Executive Committee.

The experts are set to consider the two draft documents: agreements on cooperation in employment promotion and on general principles of cooperation in providing employment opportunities for specific groups of the population experiencing difficulties in finding work.



Both documents have been drafted in pursuance of the decision of the CIS Economic Council issued on 17 March 2017 to develop the concept of gradual development of a common labor market and labor migration regulation in the CIS and to draw up a plan of priority action to develop the common labor market and labor migration regulation in 2017-2020. The decision was signed by Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.



Agencies dealing with employment issues will hold joint meetings, conferences, mutual consultations, share information and make part of working groups and commissions of other CIS states.



Cooperation in providing employment opportunities for certain groups of the population will be based on the principles of legality, respect for human rights and citizens' rights and freedoms, equality, priority of international law, national interests, openness, trust and planning.

