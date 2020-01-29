CIS experts to discuss military cooperation in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM A session of the expert group in charge of reconciling draft documents on cooperation in military affairs will take place at premises of the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk on 29-30 January, the press service of the CIS Executive Committee told BelTA.

The experts are expected to discuss two documents. One of them is the draft concept on military cooperation of the Commonwealth of Independent States for the period till 2025. It was worked out by the Secretariat of the CIS Defense Ministers Council and approved by the council in October 2019.

The concept stipulates a system of coordinated views of the CIS member states on goals, tasks, principles, main areas, forms and methods of advancing military cooperation on a multilateral basis. The document also provides for common approaches to material, technical, financial support for such cooperation. The document represents a logical continuation of the concept, which covered the period till 2020. The new document is designed to improve the existing format of military cooperation, expand and deepen multilateral interaction in the medium term, BelTA reports.

The second document the experts will discuss will be a draft resolution on the main directions of developing the joint system of control and evaluation of the radiation, chemical, and biological situation of the CIS defense ministries for the period till 2025. It is a significant document for implementing the CIS defense policy. It was worked out by the coordinating committee of the chiefs of nuclear, biological, and chemical protection troops of the CIS defense ministries.

The joint system to control and evaluate the radiation, chemical, and biological situation was established in 2008 and is designed to handle important joint tasks in addition to ensuring the security of the CIS states. The main directions of development of the joint system address matters of legal, organizational, and technical support for the system's operation, interaction between the defense ministries, organization of joint combat training events.

Once the experts approve of the documents, both documents will be forwarded for consideration of supreme CIS bodies.