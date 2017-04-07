EN
    11:49, 07 April 2017 | GMT +6

    CIS FMs to meet in Tashkent

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - The session of the CIS Foreign Affairs Ministers' Council will be held in Tashkent today.

    The session will focus on the agenda consisting of 16 issues, including the draft statement of the CIS foreign ministers on inadmissibility of discrimination and intolerance towards Christians, Muslims and representatives of other confessions.

    Additionally, participants of the session will sum up results of ministerial consultations in 2016 and approve the plan of consultations for 2017.

    Utmost attention will be paid to the issues of cooperation of the CIS member states in legal sphere and counteraction to money laundry as well as implementation of the CIS Cultural Capitals in 2018 in Armenia (Goris), in 2019 in Belarus (Brest) and in 2020 in Kazakhstan (Shymkent).

    Delegation led by Foreign Affairs Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov will represent Kazakhstan at the session.

