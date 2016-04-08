CIS Foreign Affairs Ministers adopted statement on situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The CIS member states express their concern over the news about the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh that led to death of people including civilians.

The sitting of the CIS Foreign Affairs Ministers Council is held in Moscow on Friday.

"We call on both parties of the conflict to observe the ceasefire regime in order to prevent any more deaths of people in future. It is necessary to take all the necessary measures on stabilization and activation of the efforts for peaceful resolution of the conflict based on the principles outlined by the OSCE Minsk Group," the statement reads.