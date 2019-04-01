CIS Foreign Ministers to meet in Moscow Apr 5

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Council of the CIS Foreign Ministers is to hold a regular meeting in Moscow, Kazinform learnt from the CIS Executive Committee.

"The draft agenda includes 10 issues. In a closed door format, the ministers will traditionally exchange views on important issues of the international agenda and interaction within the CIS. Besides, the ministers will discuss the draft Statement of the CIS Heads of State on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the World War II and the issues of activation of partnership among foreign offices of the CIS states," said the CIS Executive Committee.



Other documents related to deepening of interaction of the member states in culture, education and fight with will be signed without a discussion.