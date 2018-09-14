CIS foreign ministries to discuss countermeasures to new security challenges

MINSK. KAZINFORM The ministerial consultations entitled "CIS cooperation against modern threats and challenges. Opportunities for coordinating approaches within the UN and other international organizations" are scheduled to take place in Moscow on 18 September,

Representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will meet to consider issues related to counter-terrorism cooperation in multilateral format, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.



The parties will also talk over the fight against the Islamic State and other international terrorist organizations. The participants of the ministerial consultations are also expected to discuss counter-drugs cooperation and international information security, BelTA reports.