CIS Forum on Health Cooperation to be held in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM The next meeting of the Council for Health Cooperation of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will be held July 19–20 in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to the CIS Executive Committee.

Participants of the event will discuss the implementation of the decisions of the highest bodies of the CIS adopted in the field of health care (particularly on the prevention and treatment of diabetes, the prevention of the spread of tuberculosis, and others).





In addition, a summary of the results of the work of the working group on the issues of medical and sanitary-epidemiological support of civil aviation flights will be made.





Moreover, a discussion will be held on the activities of the Association of Directors of the Centers and Institutes of Oncology and X-ray Radiology of the CIS and Eurasia (ADIOR of the CIS and EA), as well as on the use of monitoring tobacco usage as one of the strategic tools for protecting the youth from an addiction of smoking and the harmful effects of tobacco.





Particular attention will be paid to the prospects for the integration of national e-health systems and the draft model law «On organ donation» for the CIS states, the report says.





The meeting will also summarize the results of the 72nd World Health Assembly (May 20–28, 2019, Geneva) in the context of cooperation between the CIS countries and WHO, and consider the provision of equal access for people living with HIV to health services in the CIS.