CIS heads of government adopt statement to fight international cartels

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - The CIS heads of government adopted a statement on the consolidation of the efforts of the world community to efficiently fight international cartels at the summit in Tashkent on 3 October.

The CIS premiers also signed an agreement on sharing information in the fight against terrorism and other violent manifestations of extremism, and their financing.



The premiers also signed the decision to use provisions to set up and develop the CIS united air defense system and secure the activity of the coordinating committee on air defense at the CIS Defense Ministers Council. The decision was taken to allocate provisions to the development of the CIS united air defense system in 2018, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .