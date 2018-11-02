CIS Heads of Government Council meeting kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A session of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has started in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the CIS Executive Committee, it is planned that during a narrow format meeting, the CIS heads of government will exchange views on topical issues of economic cooperation within the CIS and schedule the next session.



The draft agenda of the meeting in an expanded format includes 13 issues concerning cooperation in various fields.

In particular, it is planned to discuss the Agreement on the interaction between the CIS member states in ensuring preparedness for a nuclear emergency or radiation emergency and mutual assistance in recovery operations. It is noted that this will significantly improve the efficiency and productivity of the interaction. In addition, it is planned to develop special unified forms of notification and to agree upon the content of information transmitted. The document is aimed at facilitating mutual assistance procedures, which will reduce the time for response to any possible incidents involving the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes and will increase the level of nuclear and radiation safety.

At the Heads of Government Council Meeting, the parties are expected to revise "Reclamation of the Territories of States Affected by Uranium Mining Industries Interstate Targeted Program".

The heads of government will discuss the Concept of cooperation between the CIS member states in the development of high-tech power-engineering equipment manufacturing and the Plan of major actions for implementation.

Measures to protect forest reserves from natural hazards such as fire, pests, and diseases are an integral part of sustainable forest management. In this regard, the heads of government will consider the Agreement of cooperation in preventing and eliminating foci of forest diseases and pests in the border areas of the CIS member states.



Another document is the Agreement on the implementation of CIS Member States' joint actions in terms of outer space peaceful uses and research.

At the meeting, it is planned to sign the Protocol on the electronic information exchange between the CIS member states for tax administration. The draft protocol sets the requirements for confidentiality of information received by a competent authority and its use only for control over the compliance with the tax legislation of the CIS member states. It is expected that by signing the document the governments will be more effective in counteracting the concealment of capitals and tax evasion.



Also, a set of documents will be dedicated to financial issues.