CIS Heads of Government Council's draft agenda to include 14 issues

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The draft agenda for the next meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council, which is due in Kazan on 26 May, will include 14 issues, Russia's Plenipotentary in the Commission on Economic Affairs at the CIS Economic Council Vladimir Vorobyov told the media ahead of the joint meeting of the CIS Plenipotentiaries Council and the Commission on Economic Affairs at the CIS Economic Council on 30 March, BelTA has learned.

"In line with the recommendations of the CIS Heads of State Council the draft agenda, which is to be considered at the meeting in Kazan on 26 May, has been shortened to include only 14 items. The draft agenda mainly consists of the issues of mutual interest for the economic development of the countries," noted Vladimir Vorobyov.



The Kazan meeting will highlight issues related to cooperation in the sector of innovations, transport security, peaceful uses of atomic energy, training of specialists in geodesy, cartography, cadastre and earth remote sensing.



The heads of government will also consider documents to regulate cooperation in radio navigation, the fight against the manufacturing and distribution of counterfeit goods, intellectual property protection.



According to Russia' permanent representative in the CIS Andrei Shvedov, one of the main tasks in developing the agenda for the CIS Heads of Government Council was to free it from the issues which can be settled at a lower level. "Today's joint meeting will continue the discussion of the draft agenda. The countries may introduce more amendments," Andrei Shvedov said, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .