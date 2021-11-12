CIS Heads of Government Council to hold online meeting on 12 Nov

MINSK. KAZINFORM A regular session of the Heads of Government Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States will take place on 12 November using videoconference technologies, the press service of the CIS Executive Committee told BelTA.

The heads of government will exchange views on economic interaction within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States. They will discuss the reclamation of territories affected by uranium mining and the development of railway transport. Apart from that, a resolution on the head of the committee on affairs of peacekeeping soldiers under the CIS Heads of Government Council will be passed. The date and the venue of the next session of the CIS Heads of Government Council will be determined, BelTA reports.

Documents will be signed to regulate interaction of the CIS states in matters concerning copyright and allied rights in information and telecommunication networks, innovation cooperation.

A draft plan of events to hold a Year of Popular Art and Cultural Legacy in the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2022 is supposed to be adopted as well.