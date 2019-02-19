CIS heads of government to discuss customs policy in Ashgabat

MINSK. KAZINFORM Plans have been made to discuss customs policy matters at a session of the CIS Heads of Government Council in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on 31 May, BelTA learned from Viktor Guminsky, First Deputy Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS First Deputy Executive Secretary.

The official said: "Today the plenipotentiary representatives are going to discuss proposals to the draft agenda of the session of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which is due in Ashgabat on 31 May. Most of the items on the agenda will be related to economic matters. In particular, matters concerning the customs policy of the CIS states will be discussed. Participants of the session are also expected to discuss a draft CIS interstate program on innovative cooperation in the period till 2030."



The agenda of the CIS Heads of Government Council session is in development. "Most of these matters will be discussed at a session of the CIS Economic Council in Moscow on 15 March," Viktor Guminsky said.