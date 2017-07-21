CIS heads of government to meet in Tashkent on Nov 3

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The next session of the CIS Heads of Government Council is expected to take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on 3 November. The agenda of the upcoming meeting was reviewed by the CIS Council of Permanent Plenipotentiaries in Minsk on 20 July, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The permanent plenipotentiaries worked out draft agendas of the forthcoming sessions of the CIS Heads of State Council and the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers that will take place in Sochi in October 2017. They include the matters related to the further adjustment of the CIS to the modern realities and the documents regulating cooperation in a wide range of fields, from supporting the institution of family and traditional family values to air and space defense.



The permanent plenipotentiaries also considered the draft agenda of the next session of the CIS Council of Heads of Government due in Tashkent on 3 November 2017. The draft agenda will be submitted to the CIS member states to be finalized by the ministries and departments concerned, the press service noted, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .