EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:49, 14 October 2022 | GMT +6

    CIS Heads of State adopt counterterrorism program

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council paid attention to cooperation in the sphere of security, Kazinform reports.

    «Special attention was paid to cooperation in the sphere of cooperation. The Heads of State approved the cooperation program in the fight against terrorism and extremism slated for 2023-2025,» Deputy PM – Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi briefed reporters.

    Besides, the CIS Heads of State Council adopted the statement on climate cooperation highlighting importance of climate agenda joint actions.


    Tags:
    CIS President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!