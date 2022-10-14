CIS Heads of State adopt program to combat terrorism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The CIS Heads of State attached special attention to the issues of interaction in the security area during the meeting in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Special attention was paid to the interaction in the field of security at the Summit. The Heads of State approved a program of cooperation against terrorism and extremism for 2023-25,» said Kazakh foreign minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi during a meeting for the media.

According to him, the event also resulted in a statement on cooperation in climate issues stressing the importance of joint action to address the climate agenda.

Earlier Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the results of the narrow meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of State.

The meeting chaired by the Kazakh President was also attended by leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.