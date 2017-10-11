CIS Heads of State Council meeting in extended format held in Sochi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has taken part in an extended format meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State in Sochi today, the Akorda press service reports.

At the meeting, the heads of state discussed the ways of further strengthening the cooperation within the CIS, exchanged opinions on improving the Commonwealth effectiveness and deepening the trade and investment ties between the member countries.

Besides, the meeting participants considered the plan of upcoming works of the Republic of Tajikistan for the CIS presidency, Turkmenistan's vision of further development of the Commonwealth, and the results of the work within the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.

The end of the Council meeting was marked by signing the documents regarding counter-corruption and legitimization of proceeds of crime.

Moreover, the CIS leaders discussed a number of important humanitarian decisions aimed at strengthening and extending ties in culture, education, science, and tourism. They also adopted a statement to support the institution of the family and the traditional family values.