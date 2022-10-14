EN
    14:44, 14 October 2022 | GMT +6

    CIS Heads of State Council successfully exchanged views, President

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the results of the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council held in a restricted attendance, Kazinform reports.

    The Head of State said that those attending successfully exchanged views on the most pressing issues of intra-CIS cooperation, outlined the key priorities of the CIS development.

    The President addressing the meeting in extended attendance noted it is the first full-fledged CIS Summit held in the post-pandemic period.

    As earlier reported, the heads of delegations made a decision on CIS chairmanship in 2023. Kyrgyz Republic will assume the chairmanship in the Organization in 2023. Kazakhstan and Russian Federation will be the co-chairing countries.


