CIS Heads of State Council successfully exchanged views, President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the results of the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council held in a restricted attendance, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State said that those attending successfully exchanged views on the most pressing issues of intra-CIS cooperation, outlined the key priorities of the CIS development.

The President addressing the meeting in extended attendance noted it is the first full-fledged CIS Summit held in the post-pandemic period.

As earlier reported, the heads of delegations made a decision on CIS chairmanship in 2023. Kyrgyz Republic will assume the chairmanship in the Organization in 2023. Kazakhstan and Russian Federation will be the co-chairing countries.