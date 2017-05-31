CIS Heads of State Council to meet in Sochi

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The CIS Heads of State Council plans to hold its meeting in Sochi, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev told the media on 30 May, BelTA has learned.

"The CIS Heads of State Council plans to hold its next meeting in Sochi on 11 October. On 10 October Sochi will host a meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council," Sergei Lebedev said.



The chairman of the Executive Committee noted that the agenda of the CIS Heads of State Council meeting is under development. "Meeting our heads of state and representatives of the presidential administrations halfway, we will be submitting the most important issues for our states to the CIS Heads of State Council meeting," he added.



The CIS Executive Committee in Minsk is playing host to a meeting of the CIS Plenipotentiaries Council on 30 May. The CIS plenipotentiaries are expected to consider seven issues. First of all, they are to review the results of the CIS Heads of Government Council meeting and outline tasks for the implementation of the adopted decisions, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .