CIS Heads of State to convene in Sochi on Oct 11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A regular session of the Council of the CIS Heads of State will be held in Sochi on October 11, Kazinform has learnt from the CIS Executive Committee.

Participants of the session will consider a spectrum of issues aimed at further development of cooperation in political, economic, cultural and other key spheres of CIS activities.



The CIS leaders will meet in the narrow format to exchange views on interaction within the CIS and discuss the date and venue of the next session of the Council of the CIS Heads of State.



At the extended session, they will touch upon further development of cooperation in economy, culture, defense policy, border protection, counter-terrorism and more.