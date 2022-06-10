CIS Innovation Commercialization Center to be based in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM - Members of the Economic Council decided to grant the Kvarta Astana exhibition center the status of a center of innovation commercialization until 2030, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The CIS Economic Council meeting discussed the current issues of the main macroeconomic targets of economic development of the CIS countries in 2021 and the current economic situation as well as possible joint measures to respond to emerging problems.

In particular, the members of the Economic Council decided to grant the Kvarta Astana exhibition center the status of a center of innovation commercialization of the member states of the Interstate innovative cooperation program of the CIS countries until 2030. The center is to facilitate the program's participating states to carry out joint research with high potential for commercialization, provide organizational and legal support for commercialized innovative projects, as well as to ensure effective interaction of participants of innovative projects with other subjects of innovative infrastructure within the program.

During the meeting, the results of the holding of the Year of Architecture Planning in the CIS countries in 2021 were examined. It was noted that the measures taken helped familiarize a wider circle of participants with modern possibilities to form a comfortable urban environment, build and develop smart cities, use progressing technology in urban and communal infrastructure, and innovative solutions in architecture.

The second-stage action plan for the implementation of the main areas of cooperation of the CIS countries in forestry and forest industry until 2025 was passed.

The next meeting of the CIS Economic Council is to take place on September 23, 2022, in Moscow.