TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:22, 04 September 2019 | GMT +6

    CIS Interstate Emergencies Council to convene in St. Petersburg on 4 September

    MINSK. KAZINFORM The 32nd meeting of the CIS Interstate Council for Natural and Man-Made Emergencies will take place in Saint Petersburg on 4 September, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

    The agenda of the meeting features 14 points. The participants of the meeting are set to discuss emergency response issues, review the work of the council in 2018-2019 and measures to improve cooperation and legal framework of the organization, BelTA reports.

    The council members will also discuss the schedule of control checks of mutual emergency notification systems.

    The CIS Interstate Council for Natural and Man-Made Emergencies was established in 1993. It includes representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The primary goal of the organization is to work out recommendations for a coordinated policy in the field of emergency prevention and response, to harmonize national laws and draft cooperation agreements.


