CIS Interstate Environmental Council to convene in Yerevan on Sep 17

MINSK. KAZINFORM A session of the Interstate Environmental Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is scheduled to take place in Yerevan on 17 September, BelTA learned from the CIS Executive Committee, BELTA reports.

The agenda of the session includes 12 items. In particular, members of the council will discuss methods of calculating pollutants emissions into the atmosphere, cooperation in climate change action, implementation of environmental projects and international treaties in ecology and environmental protection. Moreover, the meeting will focus on improving the legal framework in this field.

The participants of the meeting will also evaluate results of follow-up activities to the last meeting of the council, adopt a new plan of work for 2020-2021, and exchange experience of waste management.

The CIS Interstate Environmental Council was established in line with the agreement on cooperation in environmental protection concluded by the CIS heads of state in 2013. The goals of the council are to facilitate the implementation of interstate and regional programs and projects in natural resources management, environmental safety, and information exchange and the development of an interstate environmental monitoring system. It is also meant to adopt common approaches and take consistent measures to save rare and endangered species of animals and plants which inhabit territories of several CIS member states.

The Interstate Environmental Council helps work out and use methods to prevent genetically modified organisms from influencing components of biodiversity and reduce impact from aggressive invasive species of wild animals and plants, undertakes coordinated research activities in environmental protection, conducts joint fundamental and applied environmental research, and improves environmental education.

The council also organizes experience exchange and additional training of specialists in environmental protection, helps develop and improve the environmental assessment system and introduce alternative energy sources.