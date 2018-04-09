CIS IPA to discuss intercultural dialogue in St Petersburg

MINSK. KAZINFORM The intercultural dialogue between the CIS member states will be discussed at a plenary session of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in St Petersburg on 13 April, BelTA learned from the CIS IPA press center.

The meeting "Intercultural Dialogue of the CIS Countries: State, Prospects and Legal Framework" is dedicated to the Year of Culture in the CIS. The parliamentary delegations of the IPA member states will discuss the draft model documents prepared by members of the standing commissions and experts. "In particular, the agenda includes bills developed by the CIS IPA Standing Commissions on Culture, Information, Tourism and Sport, Science and Education, Social Policy and Human Rights, Defense and Security, and Agrarian Policy, Natural Resources, and Ecology," the press center said.

The CIS IPA Council on 12 April will be attended by the heads of parliamentary delegations. "The meeting will focus on a number of issues related to the activities of the assembly and its secretariat, take stock of the work of the CIS IPA in 2017 and discuss the plan for the forthcoming period," the press center informed.

On 12 April, St Petersburg will host a regular meeting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly. Taking part in the meeting will be the leaders of the parliaments of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, as well as CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, delegations of parliamentary observers at the CSTO PA and partner organizations. It is planned that the council will sum up the results of the Minsk session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, discuss the situation in the area of responsibility of the organization and measures to counteract the challenges and threats to collective security. The meeting will also highlight amendments to the CSTO PA program of activities on rapprochement and harmonization of national legislation of the member countries of the organization for 2016-2020, priorities of Kazakhstan's presidency in the CSTO in 2018 and other issues.