    18:43, 16 September 2016 | GMT +6

    CIS jubilee summit kicked off in Bishkek

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The 25th jubilee summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States has kicked off in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, at Ala-Archa State Residence.

    The summit of the CIS leaders is being held  in a narrow format. The agenda includes the following issues: statements of the CIS presidents on the occasion of the Organization’s 25th anniversary; on adaptation of the CIS to modern realities; on chairmanship in the CIS; on holding the next meeting of the CIS heads of state.

    An extended meeting and a ceremony of signing the documents are expected to be held later.  Statements for mass media will be made too. 

