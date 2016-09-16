CIS jubilee summit kicked off in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The 25th jubilee summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States has kicked off in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, at Ala-Archa State Residence.

The summit of the CIS leaders is being held in a narrow format. The agenda includes the following issues: statements of the CIS presidents on the occasion of the Organization’s 25th anniversary; on adaptation of the CIS to modern realities; on chairmanship in the CIS; on holding the next meeting of the CIS heads of state.

An extended meeting and a ceremony of signing the documents are expected to be held later. Statements for mass media will be made too.