CIS keen to expand trade in services

MINSK. KAZINFORM The CIS countries are showing interest in developing trade in services, Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Belarus Nasirdjan Yusupov told the media ahead of the meeting of the CIS Plenipotentiaries Council on 25 September, BelTA has learned.

The CIS plenipotentiaries are set to discuss the progress made in the consideration of the issue on the implementation of the provisions of the Free Trade Zone Agreement of 18 October 2011 at the meeting of the CIS Economic Council in September 2019.

«This is a very important area of activity in the CIS. Thanks to the creation of the free trade zone we had an opportunity to address a number of issues. The trade between the CIS states is on the rise. Import duties are gradually reduced. Many other barriers are removed,» the ambassador said. Nasirdjan Yusupov believes that it is important to develop and adopt an agreement on free trade in services in the CIS.

«Services are on the rise in the total volume of gross domestic product. Services are in great demand in the CIS. We need to accelerate the development and signing of the agreement. It will open up new opportunities for joint activities in the CIS economic sector,» he said.

The CIS plenipotentiaries are expected to assess the activity of the CIS Council for Cooperation in Basic Science. Established in 2012, the council is engaged in preparing proposals for the implementation of interstate programs and projects, improving the regulatory framework in the field of basic science.

The council closely cooperates with national academies of sciences and other organizations working in the field of basic science of the CIS countries, and also with the bodies of sectoral cooperation, the CIS Executive Committee, government authorities of the member states to the agreement, BelTA reports.