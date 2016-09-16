CIS leaders adopted statement on countering international terrorism

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Issues related to ensuring security were in spotlight of today's Summit of the CIS Heads of State Council held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The CIS leaders adopted a statement “On further joint efforts on countering international terrorism” and a number of important documents were submitted in this sphere.

The 2017-2019 CIS Program of Cooperation in Combating Terrorism and other Violent Manifestations of Extremism offers a package of organizational, legal and practical measures.

Among them are improvement and harmonization of national legislation; conducting coordinated and/or joint preventive, operational and search activities; interaction with international organizations; carrying out information and analytical activity and scientific-methodological work in combating terrorism; information support of cooperation; collaboration in personnel training and professional upgrading.

The second document – 2016-2020 CIS Program of Cooperation in Combating Crimes Committed with the Use of IT – was adopted in order to ensure adequate response of the CIS member states to the crimes committed with the use of IT and to ensure immediate response to them.