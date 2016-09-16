EN
    18:14, 16 September 2016 | GMT +6

    CIS leaders to discuss modification of Organization's activity

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The leaders of the CIS countries will discuss today the issue of reducing the structural divisions of the Commonwealth and modification of their activity.

    The document which will be considered at the Summit provides for adaptation of the CIS to modern realities. It outlines the measures called to promote the Organization's activity.

    In particular, the Kazakh side offers to decrease the issues on agendas of the CIS Heads of State Council meetings and reduce the number of structural divisions of the Commonwealth.

    The document reflects the presidents' willing to preserve the CIS as a full-fledged international organization as well as to keep and modify working mechanisms and different areas of cooperation within the Organization.

    The document will enshrine also further work within the CIS with the consideration of regional and international conditions.

