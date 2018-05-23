EN
    11:30, 23 May 2018 | GMT +6

    CIS leaders to mull space convention draft in Dushanbe

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The council of permanent plenipotentiary representatives of CIS member states to CIS charter bodies convened for a meeting in Minsk, the CIS Executive Committee's press service said. 

    Those gathered debated proposals to the draft agendas of the forthcoming Council of Foreign Ministers and Council of Heads of State of CIS member states scheduled to take place September 27 and 28 correspondingly in Dushanbe. They also agreed to convene for the next meeting on June 19 in Moscow.

