CIS member states share experience in information support of foreign policy

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) exchanged experience in the information support of the foreign policy during the ministerial consultations in Yerevan, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Belarusian delegation was led by spokesman for the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmitry Mironchik. Representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the CIS member states and the CIS Executive Committee discussed the prospects of cooperation in the information sphere taking into account the implementation of integration projects in the post-Soviet space.

"The parties exchanged experience in information support of foreign policy. The participants discussed the efficiency of interstate information exchange, expansion of cooperation with international and regional organizations (in particular, with groups and specialized UN agencies), as well as the information support of significant events (coverage of the 25th Anniversary of the CIS foundation)," the press service said.



The participants called for a more active use of the potential and development of integration between information services of the CIS Ministries of Foreign Affairs to strengthen credibility, improve public awareness of the Organization activities.



According to the Department of Humanitarian Cooperation, Political and Social Matters of the CIS Executive Committee, the consultations also discussed ways to intensify the coverage of the work of the CIS election observation missions in the member states of the organization. Special attention was paid to strengthening cooperation against the distribution of terrorist and extremist materials that popularize violence, xenophobia and intolerance, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.