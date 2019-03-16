CIS military cooperation development prospects debated in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM 1ST Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan Lieutenant General Murat Maikeyev took part in the sitting of the Committee of the Chiefs of Staff of Armed Forces of CIS member states, the Kazakh Defense Ministry's press service reports.

Those attending agreed on further developing the CIS integrated air defense system, proceeding from modern tasks, shared views on the emerging military-political situation in the world and debated threats and challenges to the security of CIS member states.



Following the talks approved was conceptual foundation for further military cooperation until 2025, outlined were collective actions for the next year.



