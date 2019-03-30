CIS Ministerial Council to convene in Moscow Apr 5

MINSK. KAZINFORM A regular CIS Ministerial Council session will take place in Moscow on 5 April, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee, BELTA reports.

The draft agenda for the CIS Ministerial Council meeting was drawn during the meeting of the CIS Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives at the Statutory and other Commonwealth Bodies. It features ten points.

During a narrow-participation meeting the parties will traditionally share their views on the topical issues of the international agenda and cooperation in the Commonwealth format. Apart from that, the foreign ministers will discuss the draft statement of the heads of state of the CIS participating nations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the start of the Second World War. Top on the agenda will also be closer partnerships between the foreign ministries of the CIS states.

During the meeting with a larger number of participants, the parties will discuss coordination of intergovernmental cooperation in fundamental research, as well as maintenance and upkeep of war cemeteries and monuments of the Great Patriotic War (the foreign ministers are expected to sign a corresponding address).