CIS Ministries of Foreign Affairs hold consultations in Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM CIS Executive Committee in Minsk, Belarus, has hosted consultations among Ministries of Foreign Affairs of CIS countries on cooperation of the CIS member states with the European Union and NATO as well as on the matters of European security.

The participants discussed commercial and economic impact of the EU association agreements with Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, and a comprehensive free trade area (FTA) with the EU for the CIS FTA.

The consultations also focused on the EU`s approach to the implementation of Eastern Partnership initiative in former Soviet republics, and the participants assessed interaction between CIS and EU countries, EU policy in Central Asia, and CIS-NATO cooperation, Kazinform refers to AzerTag.