ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The CIS Observers Mission did not detect any serious violations of the election process in Kazakhstan, head of the headquarters of the CIS Mission Yevgeny Sloboda told at the briefing of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.

"We visited regional and district voting stations and did not detect any serious violations," Y. Sloboda said.

"We do have anything to report on. We have detected some minor violations that happen in any country during such processes. For example, at some voting stations we had to ask to separate the voting booths. Those are just technical issues," Y. Sloboda said.