CIS mission to observe parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM The CIS observation mission is set to monitor the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev told the media, BelTA has learned.

«We have received an invitation from the leadership of Kazakhstan to send an observation mission to monitor the upcoming parliamentary elections slated for 19 March. We are now working on the mission. We have already prepared letters to the countries with the request to send us the candidates for the mission,» Sergei Lebedev said, BelTA reports.

The CIS Plenipotentiaries Council is holding its session in the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk on 31 January. The concept of Kyrgyzstan's presidency in the CIS in 2023 and an action plan for its implementation will be presented at the meeting. The plenipotentiaries will also discuss the draft agenda of the next session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council scheduled for 14 April in Tashkent and approve the council's work plan for 2023.

Photo: eng.belta.by