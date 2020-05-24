CIS mulling over virtual museum of cultural heritage

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The working group to draw up a draft provision on a virtual museum of cultural heritage of the CIS member states convened via a videoconference at the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk on 20-21 May, BelTA learned from the press service of the committee.

The meeting featured representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and the CIS Executive Committee. The participants discussed the draft concept and considered each other's proposals. For example, Uzbekistan volunteered to take on management of the virtual museum for the first three years and the CIS Executive Committee suggested compiling a catalogue of websites of CIS museums and uploading it on the website of the new museum.

The parties agreed to continue working on the draft concept and to bring this project up at the next session of the CIS Council for Cultural Cooperation.

The idea to establish the virtual museum was put forward by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The project is meant to put together all tangible cultural heritage of the CIS member states in a single virtual museum on the internet that will showcase the most interesting sites and items from the cultural heritage.

The museum will use virtual panoramic images of sites, items, and expositions and offer virtual tours enhanced by various multimedia elements.

The virtual museum will demonstrate the most valuable exhibits of museums in the CIS member states, as well as architectural monuments, natural landmarks, and archeological findings.