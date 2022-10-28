EN
    11:43, 28 October 2022 | GMT +6

    CIS nations seeking for new directions for cooperation, Kazakh PM

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov addressed the sitting of the Council of the Heads of Governments of CIS member states in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    He said that the CIS makes progress amid the current complicated conditions seeking for new directions for further cooperation. He thanked colleagues for joint successful work and expressed gratitude to the CIS executive committee for efficient coordination of organization of the events during Kazakhstan’s chairmanship. He also congratulated Sergey Lebedev on his appointment as the head of the executive committee - executive secretary of CIS for another three years.

    As earlier reported, the sitting of the Council of the Heads of Governments of CIS member states started its work in the restricted attendance in Astana.


    Government of Kazakhstan Foreign policy CIS Government
