    17:15, 09 June 2019 | GMT +6

    CIS observer lauds voters turnout in Moscow

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - International observer, member of the CIS mission Alexander Klyuchnikov confirmed that presidential election at the polling station №265 at the Kazakh Embassy in Moscow is being held in tranquil atmosphere, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the CIS observers' mission, 275 people have voted for the new President of Kazakhstan at the polling station.

    "Some 1,300 people voted during the last presidential election in Moscow. But this year there will be more," Klyuchnikov noted.

    "The presidential election is a huge event for the country and the citizens of Kazakhstan do realize it," he added.

