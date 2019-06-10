EN
    14:55, 10 June 2019

    CIS Observer Mission: Kazakhstan's 2019 Presidential Election fully complies with Constitution

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 2019 Presidential Election in Kazakhstan was organized at a high level and in the atmosphere of freedom. Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee - Executive Secretary of the CIS Sergey Lebedev said at the briefing in Nur-Sultan.

    In his words, 432 CIS observers monitored the voting process at 3,812 polling stations in all the regions of the country.

    "In our opinion, the election in Kazakhstan was organized at a high level and in the atmosphere of freedom. The election fully conformed to the Constitution and the Constitutional Law [On Elections - editor]. It was transparent, democratic and competitive," a statement of the CIS Observers Mission reads.

    Parliamentarians of the CIS states, chiefs of the central election commissions and diplomats are among the members of the Mission.

