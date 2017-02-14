CIS observers give positive assessment to Turkmenistan presidential election

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The monitoring mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has given a positive assessment of the presidential election in Turkmenistan. The voting was calm and well-organized, and the turnout was high, BelTA learned from the mission headquarters.

The CIS observers concluded that the government agencies and the election commissions implemented practical steps to ensure the right of the voters to make a free choice. "The election was in compliance with the Constitution and the Electoral Code of Turkmenistan and also with generally recognized international norms," the mission representatives said.



The mission revealed no facts that would cast doubt on the legitimacy of the past election. The accredited CIS observers concluded that the election was organized at a high level, was transparent, free and competitive.



Turkmenistan's CEC reported that Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan won the presidential election with 97.69% of the vote, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .