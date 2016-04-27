EN
    18:35, 27 April 2016 | GMT +6

    CIS, OSCE missions to observe parliamentary election in Belarus

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - The CIS and OSCE election observation missions will be invited to monitor the forthcoming parliamentary elections in Belarus, Chairperson of the Central Election Commission Lidia Yermoshina told media after the government session hosted by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on 27 April, BelTA has learned.

    "Invitations are sent out once the election day is announced. This function is performed by the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I think, according to the established procedure, two main observations missions, i.e. those on behalf of the CIS and the OSCE, will be invited. As for the Central Election Commission, we will invite our counterparts from the countries which invite us to observe elections," said Lidia Yermoshina.

    According to the CEC, it is still early to speak about the expected number of foreign observers. However, taking into consideration the numbers during the parliamentary campaign in 2012, there can be around 600 to 700 observers this time.
    The number of international observers should not be limited, President Alexander Lukashenko said at the government session on the improvement of the election legislation, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.

