CIS Plenipotentiaries Council to meet in Minsk May 25

MINSK. KAZINFORM - A regular meeting of the CIS Plenipotentiaries Council will take place in the Belarusian capital Minsk on 25 May, BelTA learnt from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The Council will take stock of the progress made in the implementation of the action plan on the CIS economic development strategy for 2020 (in particular its second stage: 2012-2015). The action plan is focused on the development of the trade and economic cooperation within the free trade zone, the development of the services, labor and capital markets, social, economic, monetary and financial sectors, competition policy and consumer protection. Special attention will be attached to cooperation in the following economic spheres: energy and transport, industry and space, agro-industry, information and communication services.

According to the press service, the CIS states have made considerable headway in the implementation of the action plan. 144 out of 162 events on the plan have been implemented, with the majority of them showing long-term perspectives.

The meeting will hear out proposals to the draft agendas of the regular meetings of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council and the CIS Heads of State Council which are due to take place in Bishkek on 15-16 September, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.