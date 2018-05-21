EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:02, 21 May 2018 | GMT +6

    CIS PMs to convene in Dushanbe June 1

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Heads of CIS Government will convene for a meeting on June 1 this year in Dushanbe, the CIS Executive Committee press release reads.

    The last meeting was held in Tashkent on November 3, 2017 to debate a wide range of issues concerning integration processes of CIS member states. The parties adopted then the statement of CIS Heads of Government on consolidation of the world community efforts for international cartel efficient countermeasures.

     

     

    Tags:
    Tajikistan Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan CIS Events Politics Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!