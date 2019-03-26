CIS premiers to meet in Ashgabat on 31 May

MINSK. KAZINFORM The meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council is scheduled to take place in Ashgabat on 31 May, Viktor Guminsky, First Deputy Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS First Deputy Executive Secretary, told the media ahead of a joint videoconference between the CIS Plenipotentiaries Council and the CIS Economic Commission on 26 March, BelTA has learned.

"The CIS heads of government are expected to exchange views on topical issues of economic cooperation in the CIS. They also intend to discuss the draft CIS Intergovernmental Program for Innovative Cooperation for the period up to 2030," said Viktor Guminsky.



About one third of issues on the agenda have a focus on the customs. "Many agreements in this area were made long time ago. They need adjustments. The meeting will also highlight issues related to the fundamental research, museum affairs, identification of the origin of goods and others," Viktor Guminsky stressed, BelTA reports.