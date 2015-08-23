EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:52, 23 August 2015 | GMT +6

    CIS Prosecutors General sitting to be held in Astana, August 27

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 25th sitting of the Coordination Council of CIS Prosecutors General will be held in Astana on August 27.

    As the executive committee of the CIS informed, the participants of the meeting are expected to discuss the experience of the work of Prosecutors General of the CIS countires aimed at prevention of corruption, ensuring coordination of measures taken by of the supervision bodies and ensuring order in the transport sphere and prevention of extremism and terrorism.

    The participants of the meeting will also consider the effectiveness of the program implemented by the CIS countries aimed at combating crime, terrorism and extremism, illegal drug trafficking, human trafficking and prevention of illegal migration.

    Tags:
    Prosecutor General's Office Astana Foreign policy CIS Diplomacy News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!